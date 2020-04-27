Retail ‘to go’ offered as Texas eases virus-related rules

Apricot Lane Boutique assistant manager Kaila Yoachum, left, and product buyer Allison Scott review an online order as they prepare it for delivery at their store in the Galleria in Dallas, Friday April 24, 2020. Lifting restrictions that were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that retail stores would be allowed to reopen and conduct curbside service beginning Friday. Galleria Dallas has begun a “Retail-To-Go” initiative which allows businesses at the retail location to re-open and conduct sales either online or over the phone. The process allows for retailers to deliver their product to their customers at a drive up lane that has been set up in front of the mall that is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — As Texas eases restrictions put in place to fight the coronavirus pandemic, one clothing store owner said Saturday that most of her customers so far are sticking to having orders shipped even though retail “to go” is now allowed.

Allison Scott and her parents own a franchise of the clothing store Apricot Lane in Dallas. She said though that she thinks the “to go” offering does provide some happiness to those “who are just itching to go somewhere.”

As of Friday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott allowed retailers to sell items for curbside pickup.