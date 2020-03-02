San Antonio mayor: CDC mistakenly releases patient later diagnosed with coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO (KFDX/KJTL)— San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg released a statement on Twitter Sunday night saying the CDC confirmed to mistakenly releasing a patient who was being treated for the coronavirus from quarantine.

According to a statement from the CDC, the patient was under isolation while being treated at a medical facility in San Antonio for several weeks after returning from Wuhan, China to the U.S.

When the patient was discharged, the patient met all of CDC’s criteria for release, but after results from another test came back positive, as a precaution, the CDC decided bring the patient back into quarantine.

The patient did come in contact with others while out of isolation, and CDC will work closely with public health officials to follow up with those individuals to trace possible exposure and notify them of their potential risk. That information will be shared to the public once it’s complete.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also released a statement about concerns that he and the mayor expressed to the CDC, but never received a response.

The full statement from the CDC, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Judge Nelson Wolff is below: