BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank.

Pedro Rodriguez III, 45, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute liquid meth, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas stated.

On Jan. 11, an officer with the San Benito Police Department pulled Rodriguez over after he switched lanes without signaling, a criminal complaint stated. After checking the San Benito PD databases, the officer learned that Rodriguez had several pending arrest warrants. He was then taken into custody.

While searching his vehicle, investigators discovered 557 pounds of liquid meth hidden inside an auxiliary gas tank, the release stated.

According to the release, Rodriguez told law enforcement that he agreed to transport the meth from South Texas to Dallas.

The court noted Rodriguez’s “extensive criminal history” while handing down the sentence. Rodriguez will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.