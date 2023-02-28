SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after two San Antonio Fire Department personnel were injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday.

According to preliminary information provided by the San Antonio Police Department, the incident occurred at 2 a.m. at the 2500 block of Bandera Road.

Police said they made contact with SAFD, and learned that a vehicle drove by and the suspect fired multiple rounds in the direction of three EMS personnel while they were on a call for service.

“One SAFD personnel sustained a laceration to the left side of his head from a possible graze, while a second had minor laceration to the arm sustained when taking cover,” police said.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a silver Toyota of a unknown model, was not located, according to the report.