School canceled as large fire burns at Waxahachie recycling plant

WAXAHACHIE (NBC News) — Firefighters have been trying to contain a large fire for more than three hours after it ignited at a recycling plant in Waxahachie Wednesday morning. A nearby charter school district canceled class for the day.

Waxahachie police and fire crews responded at about 4:15 a.m. to the scene of a scrap metal recycling facility called Oak Cliff Metal Recycling. The fire is on the western side of Interstate 35E at Butcher Road. No injuries have been reported.

Life School is canceling classes at Life Middle School and Life High School for Wednesday.

Fire crews were in defense mode to try to stop the fire. The yard has dozens of salvaged vehicles with upholstery and other combustible materials. There is no fire hydrant at the location so the fire department has to bring in water tankers, the fire department officials said. Neighboring fire departments are assisting.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed large flames and heavy smoke billowing from the plant.