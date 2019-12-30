Semi crash caught on camera

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — A major crash involving a semi-truck was caught on camera by a news crew in Lubbock Friday.



This is the scene of multiple accidents on highway 84 in Lubbock County Friday. Dense fog in the area created hazardous driving conditions.

The reporter had just arrived on scene and began filming a minor accident when he caught the moment a semi crashed into the pile-up, hitting a trooper and pinning another person inside a truck.

Both people were taken away for medical treatment and expected to survive their injuries.

The reporter on scene described the moment when the semi was hurtling toward him.

KCBD reporter, Caleb Holder said, “my first thought was to get out of the way. I was not far from where that pick-up was and that trooper. And as soon as that semi started to roll over, and then slide, I just turned around and ran. I left my camera there where it was and I ran the opposite direction. I thought I was going to be hit by it too.”

There were a total of five crashes involving four semi tractor-trailers and four smaller vehicles.