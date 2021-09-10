Sgt. Pushup returning to Central Texas to honor 9/11 victims

Sgt. Pushup will be doing 2,997 pushups in memory of the 2,997 victims who perished on 9/11.

KILLEEN, Texas — Sgt. Pushup is returning to Central Texas!

Sgt. Pushup, also known as Patrick Parker, is an Iraqi war veteran who will be doing 2,997 pushups in memory of the 2,997 victims who perished due to the September 11th terrorist attack.

The Sarge will be at Dennis Eakin Kia in Killeen this Saturday at 9:11 a.m. He will also be giving all children in attendance a free anti-germ comic book.

Sgt. Pushup believes, in the words of former President John F. Kennedy – “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what can you do for your country.”

The Sarge has already provided over 400,000 meals for children across America through this campaign.