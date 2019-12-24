Shocking twists in disappearance of Austin mom

UPDATE: Dec. 24, 6:12 a.m.

On Monday night, the day before Christmas Eve, Margot Carey, the three-week-old baby girl who was recently rescued from a week-long disappearance along with her mother, was reunited with family.

Child Protective Services handed over custody of the baby Monday night, around the same time Austinites held a candlelit vigil for Broussard.

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL/NBC News) — The body of the mother was discovered on a friend’s property more than 100 miles away from where they were taken. The baby was found inside the friend’s house alive and well.

Just days ago, federal agents and investigators descended on a home near Houston. What they found was horrifying. Heidi’s body in the trunk of a car, and her three-week-old baby Margot in the house.

The woman who lives here, who goes by Maygen Humphrey was one of Heidi’s oldest and closest friends — they met at a church camp. She’s now charged with two counts of kidnapping, and tampering with a human corpse.

Heidi s mom, Tammy telling NBC News: “Today we feel overwhelmed. Overwhelmed with grief, of course, but also the details of all that needs to be done.” … “with Christmas coming, our focus right now is our grandson Silas and spending time with him to grieve the loss of his mom…”

Family spokesperson Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch said he spoke with the suspect when Heidi was missing. “After I hung up talking with her that was the last person in the world I thought could possibly have anything to do with it, so she fooled us all!!”

NBC News reached out to Humphrey’s attorney who has not returned their calls. But Heidi’s friends suspect Maygan Humphrey — who’s also gone by the name Magen Fieramusca — may have staged her own pregnancy after she posted this baby registry, with the same due date as Heidi’s.

As for baby Margot, Miller told NBC, she’s with a foster family under the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Until DNA results confirm it is Margot, and if Heidi’s boyfriend, Shane, is the father.

So far, police have been extremely ‘tight-lipped’ about any possible motive in Heidi’s death.