Silver Alert issued for Juan Valdez, 68, of San Antonio (Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a 68-year-old man who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and was last seen in San Antonio Sunday morning.

Juan Valdez is described as a white man that is 5’7″ and 170 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown colored t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Valdez was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 1700 block of West French Place in San Antonio. That’s in the Woodlawn Lake area just west of Interstate 10.

Law enforcement officials believe Valdez’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Valdez, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.