WACO, Texas — A local elementary school teacher is using his rapping skills to encourage his students.

South Waco Elementary posted the video of fourth-grade English teacher Adrian Fajardo rapping, and it quickly got attention from the community.

“It’s talking about having a positive mindset. It’s also talking about how we can achieve more if we work together, if we are working hard. So that’s what it’s about. And I believe that’s what South Waco is all about,” said Fajardo.

The song is a re-worked version of Lil’ Troy’s “Wanna Be a Baller.”

“It’s a song that resonates with this community, so I just mixed up the lyrics and made it into some lyrics that are positive regarding academics. And so, it’s inspiration for the kids,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo is from South Waco, and says there is no community he’d rather be in.

“I felt like, ‘What is the biggest need in South Waco? What do we need to do? What’s going to bring life change?’ And I thought education was going to be that. And I’m so glad that I took the opportunity four years ago,” said Fajardo.

The rap was posted on the South Elementary Facebook page Tuesday, and already has over 400 shares.

“It’s bringing out a sense of pride for them. It’s saying, ‘That’s the school that I went to.’ Or ‘That’s the school that my kids goes to.’ I think that’s the most important thing that I’m getting out of it, is that sense of value that our people are getting that our community is getting about South Waco Elementary,” said Fajardo.

All to demonstrate anything is possible.

“Whatever it takes for me to inspire the kids, other teachers, I’m going to do that,” said Fajardo.