Suspect dead following Arlington police chase

ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The driver of a stolen vehicle is dead after a police chase in Arlington.

According to police, the pursuit started at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

An officer ran the license plate number of a white truck that was reported stolen out of Granbury and decided to pursue the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was out of jail on probation and had been arrested at least twice in Arlington and potentially four times in Irving.

The chase came to a violent end in a Kroger parking lot after the suspect’s truck struck a telephone pole and two parked cars, which were both unoccupied.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No innocent bystanders were injured.