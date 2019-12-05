Suspects sought in string of Houston stabbings

HOUSTON (NBC News) — Police are searching for two men linked to a string of violent robberies and stabbings across the south side of Houston.

The five robberies occurred in a five hour time span that began Monday evening.

The first incident happened at an apartment complex around 6:09 p.m. A man told officers he was approached by two Hispanic men who placed a knife to his throat demanding money. The victim was punched in the face when he told the suspects he did not have any money.

A second victim was attacked around 6:41 p.m. The victim told police he was attacked from behind by two Hispanic men. While on the ground, the victim said he was kicked and punched as the men searched his person.

