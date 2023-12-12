HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police were busy on the scene of a road rage incident early Sunday morning in downtown Houston.

Police said that around 1 a.m. Sunday morning on the I-45 Gulf Freeway, also known as the Pierce Elevated at Louisiana Street, a shooting took place.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old female dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the female driver apparently cut off someone in a black four-door sedan and that driver opened fire on her car.

The suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was also shot and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. The female and a male back seat passenger were struck. A second male passenger inside the vehicle was not injured.

At this time, the suspect is described only as a Black male in his mid 20s.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.