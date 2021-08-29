Texas animal shelter transports pets from Louisiana rescue ahead of Hurricane Ida, asks for support

CARROLLTON, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of Hurricane Ida, Operation Kindness, a no-kill shelter in North Texas, is transporting animals from a rescue partner in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Operation Kindness is offering support to its rescue partner, Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services, or Jefferson SPCA, in Louisiana by intaking dogs and cats who will be displaced ahead of Hurricane Ida evacuations.

Operation Kindness is looking for community support to care for these animals by making room through adoptions of currently available pets and providing pet necessities through donations.

The shelter cares for hundreds of pets each day and is making room for these additional furry friends.

Families interested in adopting or supporting animals in need of loving homes can visit their website to view available pets.

Additionally, Operation Kindness needs pet supplies — with the new addition of animals at the shelter, the organization is hoping to increase its inventory of food, toys, blankets and more to provide animals with the necessities they need to feel safe and comfortable.

Supplies needed include: cat toys, dog treats, canned tuna, Fancy Feast broths and newspaper for use in puppy kennels.

Individuals who would like to send supplies directly to the shelter through Amazon can do so via Operation Kindness’ wish list.