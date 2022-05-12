LEON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An inmate escaped from Leon County corrections staff after assaulting a correctional officer on a transport bus and taking off, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported.

Law enforcement are searching for Gonzalo Lopez, 46, near Highway 7 roughly two miles from Interstate 45. Leon County is roughly three hours northeast of Austin and two hours southeast of Dallas.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Courtesy TDCJ)

Law enforcement ask that if you spot Lopez you call 911 and do not approach.

This is a developing story.