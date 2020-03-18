Texas Dairy Queen: Free Cone Day postponed, stores will remain open

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— Texas Dairy Queen has announced that Free Cone Day that was scheduled for all stores across Texas for March 19 is postponed.

Texas Dairy Queen stores will remain open while providing a clean, safe place for customers to enjoy their favorite eats and treats.

Texas Dairy Queen has implemented updated safety procedures that include increasing the frequency of employee hand washing and cleaning of high-contact areas in our restaurants including door handles, pin pads for transactions, condiment and beverage stations, counter tops and fan seating areas.

Texas Dairy Queen will monitor updates and reschedule Free Cone Day at a later date.