Breaking News
Kody Lott denied new trial, conviction upheld

Texas governor opens homeless campsite amid feud with Austin

Texas News
Posted: / Updated:
Greg_Abbott_Tax_Prop_0_20180118003413

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ Republican governor is creating a homeless campsite on state land amid an escalating battle with liberal leaders in the state capital over people living on the streets.

National advocates for the homeless said Thursday they couldn’t recall another state making such a move, which follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s months-long feud with Austin on Twitter.

The encampment site covers 5 acres on the outskirts of downtown. Abbott’s office says the homeless will have access to bathrooms and resources until new shelters open.

Austin has struggled with homelessness like other fast-growing U.S. cities as housing costs skyrocket. On Wednesday, Las Vegas made sleeping on downtown streets illegal over protests about a “war on the poor.”

Homelessness became more visible in Austin this summer after the city allowed public camping.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

5 year old saves mom

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 year old saves mom"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-8-19"

Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracy Jackson comforted her dog Chancellor as he underwent grueling cancer treatments. Now he's doing the same for her."

Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jason Carlile released in Aug. following bond reduction"

Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for first-degree murder"

What the Tech: Mysterious text messages

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Mysterious text messages"

Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera Bread restaurant to come to WF"

Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Worth man jailed in WF for inducing sexual performance of a child"

Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas native Medal of Honor recipient visits Texoma to share survival, rescue story"

Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elaine Hays enters race for 13th Congressional District"

Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 9 hosts 8th annual Red, White and Hire You job fair"

Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest warrant issued for G-Spot Lawton shooting"