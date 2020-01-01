Texas homicide detective and his family ‘targeted’ in 2 Molotov cocktail attacks

Protester or terrorist with Molotov cocktail as known as petrol bomb or bottle bomb. With black screen and lighter.

FORT BEND COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are conducting an arson investigation involving a sergeant with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they believe he was targeted twice, two days before Christmas, even waking up to his home on fire.



This is the home of a sergeant with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

A person, unknown if its a man or woman, gets out of a dark-colored F-250 and throws several Molotov cocktails at the car in the driveway.

Monday around three a.m., two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the window of the home.

The husband of this neighbor helped put out the flames.



Neighbor Laura Wall said, “We moved into this neighborhood within just a few months of each other. We’ve been friends and neighbors for 12 years. Very close friends and it’s heartbreaking that somebody’s out to get him.

Fortunately, no one has been hurt.

The sheriff of Fort Bend County says at a minimum, this is a case of arson.

Given that the target of the attacks is a long-time sheriff’s investigators who worked on robberies and homicides, the department is going back and looking at his past cases.

The sergeant and his family as under special protection.