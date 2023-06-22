LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Port Arthur man wanted for murder was captured in Lafayette Monday night.

On June 19, at around 8:30 p.m., the Lafayette Police Department responded to a local Sonic on Pinhook Rd., where officers and investigators assisted Port Arthur Police Department with an investigation.

Eric Martin, 38, of Port Arthur, was wanted in connection to a shooting on Monday morning in Port Arthur. Police said he is accused of shooting a mother of six children.

Shekira Simpson died from the shooting. Sources told News 10 that Martin was driving with her body when his car was stopped in Lafayette.

Another victim, Leon Davis, is in stable condition.

Martin is currently being held in the Lafayette Parish jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.

He was traveling in a Black Hyundai 2010. News 10 tried to confirm if the car was at a local tow yard, but Detective Ken Handy said the vehicle is evidence and being processed.