Texas Senate steps up to help answer workforce commission calls

Texas News
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced that members of the Texas Senate, both Democrat and Republican, are volunteering staffers to assist the Texas Workforce Commission in answering calls from Texans who are seeking unemployment help.

“Senators that I spoke with this past weekend wanted to make sure the Texas Workforce Commission responds to as many calls as possible from Texans regarding unemployment benefits. My office contacted the TWC first thing Monday morning, who welcomed our help. Senators agreed to allow their staff members to volunteer at the TWC,” Patrick said. “As of noon today, almost 200 senate staffers as well as staffers in my office have volunteered. They will begin training Thursday.”

“The President and Congress have allocated substantial additional resources for those who are unemployed as a result of the coronavirus, and we must do all we can to make sure Texans get those resources as soon as possible,” Patrick said.

For information about the Texas Workforce Commission and unemployment benefits available to Texans through the federal Cares Act, click here.

