Texas shatters voter registration numbers, estimated 3 Million new voters registered

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At the start of early voting, the Secretary of State reported a net of 1.3 million Texans have registered to vote since November 2018 and 1.9 million have registered since November 2016. With natural changes in the voting rolls, the Texas Democratic Party estimates nearly 3 million new voters have been added since 2016.

More information about the changing electorate in Texas can be found here.

Listed below is the net new registrants since 2016 and 2018:

TotalSuspenseActive
October 12, 202016,917,4861,702,30815,215,448
January 202016,102,9471,726,39514,376,552
November 201815,793,2571,879,61113,913,646
November 201615,101,0871,692,60713,408,480

Since September 1, here are the counties that have seen the highest amount of added voters to the voting rolls:

Harris55,044
Dallas32,736
Bexar24,501
Collin22,022
Denton19,593
Tarrant17,983
Travis17,466

The main takeaway, estimated from the reported numbers, is that 1 in 5 voters in Texas may be first time Texas voters.

More information and resources about voting in Texas can be found at Your Local Election HQ at MyHighPlains.com.

