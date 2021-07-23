Texas shoppers prepare: Tax free weekend coming soon

ABILENE (KTAB/KRBC) — Just in time for back to school shopping, tax free weekend in Texas is only a couple weeks away.

In a news release issued Friday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says shoppers can save money on clothes and school supplies during tax free weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-8.

Clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks below $100 will be exempt from sales tax for those three days, saving shoppers approximately $8 for every $100 spent.

“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Hegar said in the news release. “As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

Qualifying items can be purchased tax free online when the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

You can find a list of qualifying items by clicking this link.

Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999, allowing consumers to save millions of dollars in state and local sales taxes each year. The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save an estimated $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday.