Texas State University student sues Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, following attack

SAN MARCOS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas State University student is suing a local fraternity and its national chapter, claiming he was assaulted and seriously injured.

The incident which took place in October was captured on cell phone video. The video appears to show an altercation involving fraternity members and the victim, who has chased and beaten.

Attorney, Jay Harvey said, “it’s really important to our client and to our client’s family that the community see this video.”

Attorney Jay Harvey said his client, student Nick Panagiotopoulos was assaulted in late October after trying to stop a fight between his friend and members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

Harvey said, “a large group of members of the fraternity started in on Nick. As he tried to run away, they chased him down the street and continued to attack him.”

Harvey said that attack landed Panagiotopoulos in the hospital for several weeks, and continues to impact his performance at school. “Head injuries, spinal injuries, still trying to recover.” He’s had to take a couple of incompletes as a result of this attack.”

Now his client is suing Texas State University’s Beta Rho chapter of Pi Kappa Phi as well as the fraternity’s national chapter and three of its members.

Harvey said, “the fraternity’s got to learn to exercise some level of control over these members.”

The petition alleges both the local and national chapters have a history of encouraging the consumption and overconsumption of alcohol, hazing, and violence.

Texas State University said the school doesn’t comment on litigation.

Harvey said, “I think this case in combination with other cases like it will hopefully be the building blocks for changing the concept of the greek society, the university greek society that condones or allows out of control activity.”

An Austin affiliate reached out to the Pi Kappa Phi’s national headquarters but has not heard back.