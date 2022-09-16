HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teens were arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping after a woman was found hiding in a bush.

On Sept. 2, deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to a call at the 9100 block of Loren Lane in northwest Harris County. Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old woman naked and hiding in the bushes, a media release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The victim told deputies that she was in the driveway of her residence when she was abducted by two men.

She said she had just returned home from a concert with friends, and the two men approached her on foot, pulled out a gun, and forced her back into her car.

They then drove to a location where both suspects sexually assaulted her, the release stated.

The suspects then allegedly forced her out, fleeing in the victim’s car with her belongings and cell phone. The vehicle was later found abandoned nearby.

Investigators were able to obtain an address to a residence where the victim’s phone was being used off and on at the 9300 block of Dogwood View Lane.

Authorities arrested Olvin Rodriguez, 17, at the residence and recovered the victim’s property and the gun that was used.

Investigators also arrested the second suspect, a 16-year-old male at his residence.

Rodriguez’s bond was set at $300,000, the release stated.