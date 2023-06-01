License plate example from the Texas General Land Office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said Texans would be able to order a specialty license plate in support of Texas Adopt-A-Beach, an organization dedicated to reducing litter on Texas beaches.

“This newly redesigned black and white specialty plate costs only $30 more than a regular plate,” the Texas General Land Office said, “and $22 of plate sales go directly to support the Adopt-A-Beach program and is tax deductible.”

According to the Texas General Land Office, the plate featured a photo by Kenny Braun, a photographer based out of Austin.

The new plates are available online through the Texas General Land Office.