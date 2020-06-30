Texas Workforce Commission delays work search requirement for unemployment

The Texas Workforce Commission announced that it will delay the reinstatement of the work search requirement for unemployment benefits.

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission announced that it will delay the reinstatement of the work search requirement for unemployment benefits.

This requirement, which is federal law, was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the outset, TWC has stated that bringing back work search would be conditions-based.

“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC has decided to pause the return of work search requirements at this time,” TWC Executive Director Ed Serna said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July.”