SAN ANGELO, Texas — Through a series of investigations, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged four suspects for crimes against children and returned two child victims to their families after they were recovered.

Mugshot: Jayton Willis 11-8-2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on December 7th, a total of 9 charges were brought in the four arrests that occurred from Nov. 8 through Dec. 6. Eight of these charges were felonies and one was a misdemeanor.

Mugshot: Martin Clifton 11-29-2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

On Nov. 8, Jayton Willis, age 20, was accused and charged with possession of child pornography the sheriff’s office shares. This charge is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas.

Clifton Martin Jr., age 35, was also arrested and accused of having child pornography in his possession on Nov. 29. Martin was additionally charged with sexual assault of a child on Dec. 6 according to the sheriff’s office.

Mugshot: Colin Blanek 11-9-2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Colin Blanek, age 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Mugshot: Jeremy Sanchez 12-6-2022 CC Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office also shares that Jeremy Sanchez, age 39 was arrested on Dec. 6 and accused of harboring a runaway child, indecency with a child by exposure and possession of a controlled substance.



Possession of child pornography and indecency with a child are third-degree felonies that are punishable by two to 10 years in prison and as much as a $10,000 fine. Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony in the state of Texas and has a punishment of two to 20 years in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.