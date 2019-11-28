Thanksgiving Miracle: Galveston couple surprises their Denny’s waitress with car

GALVESTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Adrianna Edwards spends a lot of her time walking around Galveston. Nearly every day, she travels 14 miles.

Over the past few weeks, she’s lost 25 pounds. She’s doesn’t do it though to lose weight. Edwards spends hours on foot to get to work.

Adrianna Edwards said, “So you’ve got to do what you got to do.”

But the long walks are about to end, thanks to a couple who sat in her section.

Edwards said, “she wanted more ice cream, so I got her some extra ice cream.”

Hours after leaving, the woman returned not looking for ice cream but offering Edwards a car. It was no prank.

Edwards said, This morning, the first thing I did was look out my window to see if it’s actually there, or if I dreamed it.

Adrianna is about to have a lot more time on her hands. Walking to and from work would take her about 4.5 hours. With a vehicle, she can drive back and forth in about 30 minutes.

The couple, who wants to stay anonymous, heard about Edwards work commute.

Donor: She teared up, which made me happy that she was so moved by that. And I gave her a note that said, I know it’s thanksgiving, but I said, Merry Christmas, and that hopefully someday she’ll just pay it forward.

Edwards said, I just hope that one day when I’m financially stable enough I can help somebody else in need. It smells like a new car. It is a new car for me at least. I can now go to college sooner than anticipated.

A thanksgiving miracle this Galveston waitress will never forget.