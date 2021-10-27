‘The Odd House’: Residents react after man fires shots at Austin code enforcement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “It’s very surreal. The oddities about ‘The Odd House’ in the neighborhood,” said Brent Mayberry Wednesday evening.

The neighborhood, in the 10600 block of Pinkney Lane, was the setting for an escalating series of events throughout the day — and it all began with a visit from City of Austin Code enforcement to cut a man’s lawn.

According to Austin Police Department, the situation began around 9:16 a.m., when the Austin Code Department officials reported to conduct lawn maintenance under an administrative warrant. But the visit took a turn for the dangerous when APD says the man began firing from inside the home, then refused to come out.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Department reported a fire at the same address and shortly after, Austin-Travis County EMS said one person was taken from the scene to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s not currently confirmed who that person was.

Austin firefighters work to put out blaze at home located at 10616 Pinkney Lane in southwest Austin (Austin Fire Department Photo)

“I thought it was deserted for years,” Mayberry told KXAN Wednesday. “Until walking by… you hear music one day. And it’s like, ‘Wow. That’s kind of odd.’ It’s just a house that’s been a mystery to everybody in the neighborhood as long as I’ve been here.”

Meanwhile, parent Matt Owens has a four-year-old in daycare in the neighborhood and lives a few blocks away.

“You think you live in a safe, secure community… you never know what’s going on with people,” said Owens, who added that local officials did a good job of making residents feel safe.

Tyler Strickel was working on indoor construction at a nearby business and said he first saw police cars “fly by” the area around 9:30 a.m. At one point, an officer spoke to him and his coworkers.

“He came up to the windows and said, ‘Stay in there, might have been a gunshot.’ It’s been a crazy morning,” Strickel said.

Since then, he’s heard members of the SWAT team speaking to someone over an intercom and heard flash-bangs.

“This is a great neighborhood,” Strickel said. “I’m from here originally and I just know there’s a bunch of elementary schools and preschools here so it was just definitely shocking.”

This is a developing story; check back with KXAN for updates.