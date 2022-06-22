One teen was killed and three others injured when a vehicle crashed in north Abilene Wednesday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Police and parents were watching along as a group of Abilene teens livestreamed a crime spree that ended with a 13-year-old killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

Police say a parent initially alerted them to the livestream after realizing their son and some others were doing the stream from a stolen 2018 Audi S5.

Officers were able to use the stream to get a possible location on the kids, which is where they attempted to pull them over just moments before the crash.

Here’s a breakdown of what occurred leading up to the tragic event that left one of the teens dead and three others injured, one of whom is in critical condition:

3:09 a.m. – An emergency alert system installed in the Audi indicated the car was involved in a crash on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue, but no evidence of a crash was found.

3:40 a.m. – Police say a concerned parent called to report their son and others were live-streaming in a stolen Audi on social media.

3:50 a.m. – The owner of the Audi called police to report his vehicle stolen.

3:57 a.m. – The Callahan County Sheriff's Office reported the teens were likely just involved in a theft at a convenience store in Clyde.

4:07 a.m. – Police located the stolen Audi in town at a hotel off Hwy 351 and Interstate 20. It was occupied by the teens. The vehicle collided with a parked police car then fled down Ambler Avenue at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for multiple police vehicles, though they were not being actively pursued.

4:09 a.m. – The teens crashed into a traffic pole at Ambler Avenue and Treadaway Blvd. One 13-year-old was ejected upon impact and died en route to the hospital. The other teens – ages 13, 14, and 15 – are all still hospitalized. One was flown to a larger hospital via helicopter and is in critical condition.

Investigators say they currently don’t know how the teens were able to steal the Audi, which was parked outside a home on Highland Avenue in Abilene.

No further information about the crime spree or crash has been released.