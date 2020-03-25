1  of  2
Breaking News
WF City Council updates emergency order, no shelter in place plan yet Wichita CO. COVID-19 (coronavirus) patient recovers
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Trump grants Abbott’s major disaster declaration request for Texas during COVID-19 outbreak

Texas News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks to reporters at a press conference on May 3, 2019 at the Texas Capitol. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday afternoon that President Donald Trump granted his request for a major disaster declaration for Texas due to the coronavirus.

Abbott sent a letter to Trump on Monday asking for the declaration under the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act.

“COVID-19-related expenses and obligations are already exceeding $50 million and that will only rise as our efforts continue,” Abbott stated in a press release. “Additional federal funding is essential for us to maintain our aggressive course of action to protect our state.”

The declaration will open up the state to receive more federal funding in its response to the coronavirus. In particular, the state has requested resources to overcome a lack of medical equipment, testing supplies and hospital beds.

There are more than 1,000 cases in Texas with so far nearly 15 people dead.

In East Texas, the first confirmed death from COVID-19 was announced on Wednesday with a 91-year-old man passing away in Smith County. The county has 16 cases out of the 26 confirmed in the Piney Woods.

There have been no mandatory shelter-in-place orders issued in East Texas. On Tuesday, Gregg County released a statement allowing for such an order, but that it was optional for residents.

Abbott’s executive order from last week is set to last at least another nine days. It put in place several social distancing restrictions including:

  • Banning of groups larger than 10 people
  • Closure of all schools and gyms
  • Bars and restaurants must suspend service in-house
  • Hospital and nursing home visits prohibited unless providing care

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News