PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have located two more people that remained missing after an extensive search Friday due to a boat accident.

Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar confirmed the two found were dead and identified them as a man and a woman.

The Texas Park and Wildlife have taken over the investigation.

On February 18, officials responded to the scene in Port Mansfield around 3 a.m. where they found a woman dead.

Authorities then learned of a boat accident near the area. It is not clear if the woman found dead is part of the boat accident.

Officials at the time also located three people. Two were transported to the hospital and one was airlifted for care.

Information on the cause of the boat accident has not been released at this time.

Officials with the Coast Guard say they used two helicopters and two boats to help in the search last night. One helicopter is being used Saturday.

They also state that Customs and Border Protection is looking at the case as a human smuggling incident.

Officials are unsure of the number of people that went into the water. At first, it was believed there was a total of nine, however, they now believe it was only eight.

The search remains active for the two still missing.