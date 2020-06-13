Two Texans arrested with $1.7 million of meth and heroin in their car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KETK) – Earlier this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two people from Lubbock with over $1.7 million worth of meth and heroin in their car at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Officers on June 10 encountered 32-year-old Monica Sue Mendez and 31-year-old Miguel Servin returning from Mexico.

CBP said a secondary inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment resulted in the discovery of packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the vehicle.

The meth was spread out in 20 packages, weighing roughly 77 pounds. There was one package of the heroin weighing nearly five pounds. These narcotics are valued at $1,544,000 and $189,000, respectively, according to the press release.

Both Mendez and Servin were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation. The officers said both were U.S. citizens.