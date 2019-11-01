TX man who represented himself in court, sentenced to life for murder

(KFDX/KJTL) — When Patrick Lambert walked out of court destined to spend the rest of his life behind bars, the family of Ana Lambert could finally breathe.

Sister, Anita Oaikhena Jeorge, said, “I’m so happy to see this. This is the best news ever. I’m happy but I will be more happy when the baby is with us.”

Ana lambert’s son was just eleven months old when her then-husband Patrick stabbed her almost twenty times and stuffed her body into a refrigerator.

That was five years ago.

This week, the murder case finally went to trial.

But in a bizarre twist, Lambert decided to represent himself.

Nathan moss, said, “we don’t want to look like we are beating up on a person so that’s why we have attorneys. So we have to be very careful in how we proceed as to not look like we’re not overbearing on them.”

The trial moved quickly with the jury convicting Lambert after just four hours of deliberations.

During the sentencing phase, he didn’t try to plead for his own freedom.

Patrick Lambert, said, “maybe one day I can be a good father to our awesome, intelligent and beautiful son. Thank you for taking time out of your life.”

Anna’s best friend who met her when both women were in a domestic violence shelter came to court to make sure justice was served. And that Lambert would never be around any woman or child again.

Best friend, Shontai Blye, said “A human being doesn’t put someone in a refrigerator and leave them there to rot. That’s not what a normal person does. He shouldn’t be out here with everyone else in normal society ever again.”

The Lambert’s son, who is now almost six years old, is living with his paternal grandparents.

