TxDMV: Car title, registration waiver ends in April

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you’re overdue on your car title and registration, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles says now is the time to renew!

The temporary waiver for certain vehicle title and registration requirements that was announced by Governor Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, will end on April 14, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicle is also reminding everyone to complete any overdue transactions now.

“It is not necessary to wait until the deadline. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles continued to offer registration renewal and other important services throughout the waiver period. Fortunately, many Texans are already in compliance with the requirements,” TxDMV Executive Director Whitney Brewster said.

Three ways to renew your vehicle registration:

Online: Visit TxDMV.gov or www.Texas.gov. This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. Save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to your county tax assessor-collector.

In-Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations.

Before renewing registration, you will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of your choice, unless your vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration.

Vehicle registration renewal.

Vehicle titling.

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

30-day temporary permits.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. For those services, contact the Texas Department of Public Safety by clicking here