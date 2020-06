The office of Gov. Abbott and the University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman released a new public service announcement (PSA) titled, “The Power of Teamwork.”

In the PSA, Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when possible.

View the full video below.