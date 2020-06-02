Waco police looking for abducted 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

WACO, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen in Waco on Monday, June 1.

The boy’s name is Frankie Gonzales; he is a white male with black hair and brown eyes, and he is 2’6″. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, gray pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Authorities do not have a description of the suspect or what vehicle the suspect was driving.

Gonzales is believed to be in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information about the abduction should call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685.