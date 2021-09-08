Wanted man accused of assaulting minor, threatening another individual with knife

CRANFILLS GAP, Texas — The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted fugitive.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident in Cranfills Gap Monday, September 6, regarding a reported assault of a minor by an adult. When deputies arrived, they discovered the suspect – identified as Benny Wright – had reportedly also threatened another individual with a knife. As a result, the Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Wright’s arrest.

Wright is currently a fugitive, and investigators are seeking to apprehend him. If you have any information on Wright’s whereabouts, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office is prepared to, and will, file charges on any individual who assists Wright in eluding or evading arrest by providing a place to stay or transportation (to anywhere but jail). Harboring a wanted felon is also a felony charge.

Source: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office