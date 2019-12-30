WATCH: Fort Worth police chief chases, captures hit-and-run suspect

FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chief in Fort Worth chased a hit-and-run suspect on foot and arrested him. A video from the Friday morning chase is included.

Police say officers were at the scene of a car crash when they realized the driver who caused the accident ran away.

Police chief Ed Kraus was driving nearby when he heard the police radio traffic and jumped in to help the officers.

You can see from this chopper video that Kraus chased the suspect and jumped over a fence, before the suspect finally gave up and laid on the ground.

The unnamed suspect was arrested and charged with evading arrest.

Chief Kraus said he’s one of 1700 officers who do this kind of work every day.