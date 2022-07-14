WASHINGTON, and ANDREWS, Texas — The National Transportation Safety Board released new information Thursday in the investigation of a crash that killed nine people the night of March 15 in Andrews County.

The NTSB scheduled a statement for 1:00 p.m. (CDT) Thursday. Use the video player to watch live, and check back for a replay shortly after the live event ends.

A transit van carried the coach and members of the University of the Southwest golf team. A pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit the van head on, according to statements by the NTSB.

Initially the NTSB said a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck. The NTSB on Thursday said the teen was not the driver. The NTSB also said, “NTSB postcrash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood.”

“At least we know the truth,” the family of Laci Stone said of the crash that killed her, her coach and five teammates. The only two survivors of the crash were airlifted to Lubbock in critical condition for medical treatment.