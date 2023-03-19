DECATUR (KFDX/KJTL) — An early Saturday morning fire reportedly destroyed the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur, Saturday.

According to a press release posted on the Decatur Fire Department’s Facebook page, around 1 a.m., March 18, firefighters were called to the 1600 block of South Trinity Street for a structure fire. They found a three-story timber building, with smoke coming from one side. Fire crews quickly forced entry into the building and took hand lines to the first and second floor.

A fire captain on the second floor reported heavy heat and smoke conditions, with visibility near zero. Additional fire units arrived and stretched hand and supply lines to support suppression. But the aggressive change in fire and smoke forced the fire crew from the first and second floors and eventually out the front door. Mutual aid aerial units were called to help battle the blaze. The fire ultimately destroyed the historical building.

The Wise County Heritage Museum posted on their Facebook:

Dear folks, We are deeply saddened to announce that the Wise County Heritage Museum has caught on fire tonight. The entire building has been burned. Details of how it started are still unknown. ￼The Wise County Historical Society and Commission, as well as the museum thanks you for your support and dedication for helping to keep this building alive. The museum will be closed till further notice and all events are cancelled. Thank you and God bless everyone. Wise County Heritage Museum

The nearby City of Decatur Police and Development Services building sustained smoke damage. Multiple agencies including the Decatur Police, Alvord, Boyd, Bridgeport, Denton, Haslet, Newark, Paradise, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Fire Marshal, and Wise County EMS assisted in this operation, according to the Decatur Fire Department.

This is an ongoing news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.