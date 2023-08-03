BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of leaving a dead baby in a Houston gas station restroom was arrested Tuesday in Brownsville, police said.

Diana Guadalupe Zavala Lopez, 25, was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence – human corpse by U.S. Border Patrol in Brownsville, a post by the Houston Police Department stated.

According to police, Zavala Lopez was wanted in connection to the death of a baby found at a convenience store at 13114 South Post Oak Road on April 2.

An investigation revealed that an unknown Hispanic woman entered the gas station restroom and left 15 minutes later. Hours later, a customer found the baby in the restroom and called 911.

Paramedics attempted to revive the newborn, but it was determined that the infant had been dead for several hours before being found.

Zavala Lopez was taken into custody and will be extradited to Harris County. The case remains under investigation.