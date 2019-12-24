Woman charged after allegedly faking miscarriage in San Antonio

Victoria Ochoa, 36, came into Southwest General Hospital on December 12 with severe bleeding, claiming she had just had a miscarriage. (SBG San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO (Nexstar/SBG San Antonio) — A woman has been charged with tampering with a corpse after claiming to have a miscarriage.

“This case is one of those that, just when you think you’ve heard it all, a case like this one comes along,” explained Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Victoria Ochoa, 36, came into Southwest General Hospital on December 12 with severe bleeding, claiming she had just had a miscarriage. She still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached. She claimed the miscarriage happened at home, and she had flushed the remains down the toilet

After examining the umbilical cord and placenta, doctors determined the baby was probably fully developed to a size that couldn’t have been flushed. So investigators pumped the septic tank at Ochoa’s residence in an unincorporated portion of Bexar County.

“Our investigators sifted through these thousands of gallons of raw sewage in search of what we believed to be a baby – but no baby was found,” explained Salazar.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has concluded that the baby is most probably deceased, and the body has been tampered with.

Ochoa has been charged with tampering with evidence. The investigation continues with additional charges pending.

Ochoa has four other children. Three live elsewhere, and a 2-year-old has been taken away by authorities.