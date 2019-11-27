Woman killed in violent wild hog attack

HOUSTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas authorities say a woman was killed by dangerous wild hogs in a Houston suburb.

The 59-year-old woman’s body was found in the front yard of a home east of the metro area on Sunday.

She was the caretaker of an elderly couple who lives in the home where her body was found.

Neighbors say they’ve recently complained about wild hogs in the area.

The sheriff says hogs in that rural part of chambers county are becoming a bigger problem.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said, “In my 35 years, I will tell you, it is one of the worst things I have ever seen.”

Rollins would have turned 60 years old on Christmas day.