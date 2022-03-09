DALLAS (KETK) — A 25-year-old woman is suing Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, claiming that he is her biological father, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News.

Alexandra Davis is a Congressional aide who grew up in North Texas. Court documents show that Jones and Cynthia Davis, Alexandra’s mother, agreed that he would support the mother and daughter financially as long as they did not publicly identify him as the father.

Reports say that Alexandra is asking a court to rule that if she were to attempt to legally establish Jones as her father, that she is not bound by the contract. She reportedly wants the court to rule that such a settlement is “unenforceable” in Texas.

The Dallas Morning News managed to obtain the lawsuit before it was sealed Wednesday. Court records show that there is a hearing scheduled for March 31.

Davis’ mother and a spokesman for Jones declined to immediately comment to The Dallas Morning News. Alexandra and her attorney could not be reached by phone or email Wednesday afternoon.