Texas-Oklahoma Fair set to kick off on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—If you’ve been craving funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos, and exhilarating rides then you are in luck! Set up has already started for the 2019 Texas-Oklahoma Fair.

The carnival will be in the parking lot of the MPEC, along with some big East Texas alligators and live music. Inside you can also find 32 different wrestling bouts going on thanks to the Wichita Falls Wrestling Hall of Fame.

This year, the Texas-Oklahoma fair will be dedicated to several folks who were instrumental in the fair’s success, along with our good friend Joe Tom White.

“They’ve really been the backbone of the fair. Joe Tom White was the voice of the fair and he would always say “don’t you dare miss it”, and that’s kind of stuck with us,” Chairman of 2019 Texas-Oklahoma Fair, John Golden said.

The fair opens Tuesday at 6 p.m. and will wrap up on Saturday.

All proceeds from the Texas-Oklahoma fair goes right back into Wichita Falls, benefitting 24 local charities.

