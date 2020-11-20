109 veterans organizations across Texas presented with grants totaling over $30 million

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Dozens of nonprofits and government agencies providing direct services to veterans received more than $30 million in grants from the Texas Veterans Commission this month, the agency announced.

The Texas Veterans Commission’s Fund for Veterans’ Assistance presented $30.7 million to 109 organizations, providing assistance to more than 33,400 veterans and their families, the agency reported.

An agency spokesperson said the grants provide resources for services including financial help, transportation, legal advice, family support, home modifications, and rental and mortgage assistance. The five categories for grants are general assistance, housing for Texas heroes, veterans mental health grants, veterans treatment courts and veteran county service officers.

The distributions were announced by region:

The agency has also published a map of grant recipients by county.

Veterans looking for assistance can search for organizations providing help in the Lone Star State by visiting the commission’s website.

The agency has awarded over $168 million in grants since 2009, assisting more than 330,000 veterans and their families in Texas, according to the commission.

The funding is primarily generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s Veterans Cash lottery tickets, a TVC spokesperson said. Since 2009, the Texas Lottery has devoted more than $145 to the fund. Other funding comes from donations when Texans purchase driver licenses, hunting and fishing licenses, vehicle registrations and handgun licenses.