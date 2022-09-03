AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.

“This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in May and will total 139 grants awarded to 121 organizations across Texas. These grants are estimated to serve more than 22,000 Texas veterans,” Abbott said.

According to a release, the grants support a wide range of services, including emergency financial assistance, transportation, legal services, family support services, home modification, and rental and mortgage assistance.

There are five categories where the TVC awards the grants: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers.

Abbott said the first round of grants was given to 16 organizations this week for financial assistance, peer support, treatment court, home modification and other services to veterans and their families.

Stops listed for grant distribution were Edinburg, New Braunfels, San Marcos, Houston, Tyler, Dallas, Lubbock and El Paso.