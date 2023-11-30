BOWIE, TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Former Windthorst attorney and now 97th District Judge Trish Coleman Byars is running for re-election.

Judge Byars is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Family Law Section, the Wichita County Bar Association, and the Tri-County Bar Association. She is also a former president of the 46th Judicial District Bar Association and a former member of the Texas City Attorneys Association and the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

Judge Byars is a native of Clay County and a graduate of Midway I.S.D. and resides in Windthorst with her husband Beau and their two sons, Carter and Griffin.