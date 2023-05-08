AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott spoke in Austin Monday morning about border security ahead of the expiration of Title 42, a COVID-era migration policy.

The governor held a press conference at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to “provide an update on Texas’ unprecedented efforts to respond to President Joe Biden’s ongoing border crisis,” a press release from his office stated.

KXAN’s Monica Madden was at the press conference and live-tweeted updates from Abbott as he was speaking.

The conference came as state leaders are bracing for a potential influx of migrants when Title 42 restrictions expire later this week.

Title 42 allows Border Patrol agents to expel migrants seeking asylum. It’s a public health policy with roots in preventing the spread of disease. Former President Donald Trump invoked the policy to deter migration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abbott said the Biden administration estimates around 13,000 people will come across the border illegally on a daily basis once Title 42 expires.

The governor announced that the state is creating the “Texas Tactical Border Force,” which will consist of specially trained National Guard members deployed to “hot spots” to intercept, repel, and turn back migrants who try to enter the U.S. illegally. Abbott said this force will be deployed starting Monday.

